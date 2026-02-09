Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The workplace wasn’t designed for humans – and it shows

By Christine Ipsen, Professor in Technology Implementation, Technical University of Denmark
Maria Karanika-Murray, Professor of Work and Organisational Psychology, University of Leicester
Input. Output. Targets met. Value created. Performance delivered. Strip work down to its essentials and for many people, this is what remains: a machine-like focus on producing, performing and optimising.

The system keeps moving – often with little concern for the human energy, attention and resilience required to keep it running. Over time, this can lead to stress, ill-health, disengagement and burnout. Almost half of employees worldwide say they’re currently burned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No animal alive today is ‘primitive’ – why are so many still labeled that way?
~ US-Iran talks are not a countdown to conflict
~ Why ‘The West Wing’ went from a bipartisan hit to a polarized streaming comfort watch over 2 decades, reflecting profound shifts in media and politics
~ Journalism may be too slow to remain credible once events are filtered through social media
~ How the law can add to child sex trafficking victims’ existing trauma
~ Sixth year of drought in Texas and Oklahoma leaves ranchers bracing for another harsh summer
~ Americans are asking too much of their dogs
~ Fifteen years after Egypt’s uprising, how faith and politics reshaped a generation
~ Infusing asphalt with plastic could help roads last longer and resist cracking under heat
~ How do scientists hunt for dark matter? A physicist explains why the mysterious substance is so hard to find
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter