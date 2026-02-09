African climate science-policy has a serious blind spot: the slowing Atlantic circulation
By Guy Franklin Midgley, Professor in Botany, Zoology and Ecology, Stellenbosch University
Pedro M.S. Monteiro, Head of Ocean Systems and Climate, Stellenbosch University
The climate fiction movie The Day After Tomorrow, released in 2004, popularised the devastating effects of sudden climate change on planet Earth. The plot dramatises the consequences of a shut-down in an ocean current, and features the Northern Hemisphere plunging, within a few weeks, into an ice age.
The lead character, palaeoclimatologist Jack Hall, uncovers the risk by analysing data revealed in deeply drilled polar ice cores. His warnings are ignored by the US vice-president, and climate chaos ensues.
