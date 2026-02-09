Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African climate science-policy has a serious blind spot: the slowing Atlantic circulation

By Guy Franklin Midgley, Professor in Botany, Zoology and Ecology, Stellenbosch University
Pedro M.S. Monteiro, Head of Ocean Systems and Climate, Stellenbosch University
The climate fiction movie The Day After Tomorrow, released in 2004, popularised the devastating effects of sudden climate change on planet Earth. The plot dramatises the consequences of a shut-down in an ocean current, and features the Northern Hemisphere plunging, within a few weeks, into an ice age.

The lead character, palaeoclimatologist Jack Hall, uncovers the risk by analysing data revealed in deeply drilled polar ice cores. His warnings are ignored by the US vice-president, and climate chaos ensues.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
