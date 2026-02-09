Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africans are leaving the electricity network – but are solar mini-grids a fair solution?

By Joanna Watterson, PhD Candidate in Urban Geography, University of Cambridge
South Africa’s electricity system is changing. After years of blackouts until 2024, the state-owned energy company Eskom is being unbundled into smaller companies, and the sector is increasingly open to private investment.

Households, businesses and municipalities are finding ways to rely less on the national grid and switch to renewable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
