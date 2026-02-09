Children’s views are rarely sought by researchers: we found a way to do it
By Deborah Levison, Distinguished University Teaching Professor, Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota
Anna Bolgrien, Senior Research Scientist and Project Manager, Institute of Social Research and Data Innovation, University of Minnesota
Adults think we know what is best for children. We have responsibility for them – feeding them, clothing them, educating them, protecting them, loving them – but we also assume rights over them, and on their behalf. Adults make rules (including laws and policies) about what children can and cannot do. We expect children to behave according to our rules.
It’s also the case that when researchers are trying to better understand children’s needs and well-being, we usually do not ask the children themselves. Instead, we ask their parents…
- Monday, February 9, 2026