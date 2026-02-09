Tolerance.ca
Clergy wives in Ghana can be powerful – but it takes constant bargaining with men

By Abena Kyere, Research Fellow, University of Ghana
There is a story in the Bible of a sick woman who held on to the cloak of Jesus amid an impenetrable crowd. She did get her healing, as Jesus immediately felt the loss of power from within himself. However, he did not rebuke the woman for his loss. Rather, he commended her for her determination to get healing by tapping into his power.

I am reminded of this story whenever I think about women and religion, specifically Christianity. Can the church as a body ever make room for women in Africa? Are the fathers…The Conversation


