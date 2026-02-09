Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Authorities must immediately quash unjust conviction and sentence of former prime minister Moussa Mara

By Amnesty International
The upholding of the sentencing of Mali’s former prime minister Moussa Mara on appeal after his unjust conviction on baseless charges is an affront to justice, Amnesty International said today. Moussa Mara, leader of the opposition Yéléma party, was arrested on 1 August 2025. He was charged with ‘discrediting the state’, ‘inciting to disturb public […] The post Mali: Authorities must immediately quash unjust conviction and sentence of former prime minister Moussa Mara appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


