Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Isaac Herzog visit: protesters lose challenge to sweeping special police powers. What now?

By Maria O'Sullivan, Associate Professor of Law, Member of Deakin Cyber and the Centre for Law as Protection, Deakin University, Deakin University
NSW Supreme Court decision suggests a balance must be found between the right to protest and the need to protect public order.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
