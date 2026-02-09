Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Arbitrarily Detain, Disappear Christians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Houthi police soldiers patrol during a protest in Sana'a, Yemen, on February 16, 2024. © 2024 Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images (Beirut) – Houthi authorities have arbitrarily arrested over 20 Christians in Yemen over the last three months, Human Rights Watch said today. The Houthis should immediately release them, along with the hundreds of others they are arbitrarily detaining across the areas of Yemen under their control.“Rather than addressing the alarming rates of hunger that Yemenis are facing, the Houthis seem to only know how to arrest and detain people,” said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger: Military Drone Strike Kills 17 Civilians
~ Georgia Initiates Laws Severely Curtailing Civil and Political Rights
~ Call for write-ups: When global environmental governance displaces local wisdom in Halmahera and Amazon
~ Australia can’t reach its ambitious climate targets with current policies. Here are 6 things we can try
~ Communal bathing was a public good. Then it got hijacked by wellness culture
~ View from The Hill: Liberals desperate for a path out of purgatory
~ Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai jail sentence a cold-blooded attack on freedom of expression
~ Yes, One Nation’s poll numbers are climbing. But major party status – let alone government – is still a long way off
~ Rebuilding after a disaster is a long road. Lismore’s businesses offer hope for others
~ Forget grand plans. These small tweaks can add meaning to your life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter