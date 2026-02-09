Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Military Drone Strike Kills 17 Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video showing the aftermath of the January 6, 2026 military strike in Kokoloko, Niger. © 2026 Private (Nairobi) – An apparent Nigerien military drone strike killed at least 17 civilians, including 4 children, and injured at least 13 others at a crowded market in western Niger on January 6, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. The strike, which also killed three Islamist fighters, violated laws-of-war prohibitions against indiscriminate attacks and might amount to a war crime.The attack occurred in the village of Kokoloko in Tillabéri region, about…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Arbitrarily Detain, Disappear Christians
~ Georgia Initiates Laws Severely Curtailing Civil and Political Rights
~ Call for write-ups: When global environmental governance displaces local wisdom in Halmahera and Amazon
~ Australia can’t reach its ambitious climate targets with current policies. Here are 6 things we can try
~ Communal bathing was a public good. Then it got hijacked by wellness culture
~ View from The Hill: Liberals desperate for a path out of purgatory
~ Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai jail sentence a cold-blooded attack on freedom of expression
~ Yes, One Nation’s poll numbers are climbing. But major party status – let alone government – is still a long way off
~ Rebuilding after a disaster is a long road. Lismore’s businesses offer hope for others
~ Forget grand plans. These small tweaks can add meaning to your life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter