Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia Initiates Laws Severely Curtailing Civil and Political Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Parliament Building in Tbilisi, Georgia. © 2025 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo Georgia’s ruling party proposed on January 28 a new package of legislation that would criminalize core civic activity and erect sweeping barriers to political participation.If adopted, the draft laws would make it a criminal offense to receive foreign funding without prior government authorization, punishable by up to six years in prison. The bill defines a “foreign grant” as any funding or material support received from abroad that authorities deem intended to influence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
