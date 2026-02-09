Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Australia can’t reach its ambitious climate targets with current policies. Here are 6 things we can try

By Steve Hatfield-Dodds, Honorary Professor of Public Policy, Australian National University
In less than ten years, Australia has to cut its emissions 62–75% below 2005 levels. Given reductions in emissions over the past 20 years, that translates to cutting emissions 47–65% below current levels. As of last year, that’s about 440 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Under current climate policies, official…The Conversation


Read complete article

