Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rebuilding after a disaster is a long road. Lismore’s businesses offer hope for others

By Dan Etheridge, Director, The Living Lab Northern Rivers, Office of Pro Vice Chancellor (Research and Education Impact), Southern Cross University
Caitlin McGee, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
After record rains devastated Lismore in 2022, many businesses have rebuilt with the next flood in mind – from waterproof interiors to running practice evacuations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
