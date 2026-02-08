Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forget grand plans. These small tweaks can add meaning to your life

By Trevor Mazzucchelli, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, Curtin University
Meaning rarely comes from dramatic resolutions. Psychology shows it grows from small repeated actions – and you can start with just a few minutes a day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rebuilding after a disaster is a long road. Lismore’s businesses offer hope for others
~ Japan’s rock star leader now has the political backing to push a bold agenda. Will she deliver?
~ One Nation surges to new high as Coalition slumps to record low in latest Newspoll
~ Why are new tea towels worse at drying dishes than older ones?
~ Landslides are NZ’s deadliest natural hazard. Why does it still tolerate the risk?
~ ‘I wish I could fall asleep and never wake up’: even passive suicidal thoughts are a worry. Here’s how to respond
~ How cutting the capital gains tax discount could help rebalance the housing market
~ Is Australia’s terrorism definition still fit for purpose?
~ Why scrapping a key health promotion agency makes little economic sense
~ Big bills, ‘fur babies’ and administering a good death: reflecting on ethics in veterinary medicine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter