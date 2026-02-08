Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan’s rock star leader now has the political backing to push a bold agenda. Will she deliver?

By Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer in International Studies in the School of Society and Culture, Adelaide University
Improving living standards in a country with a rapidly shrinking workforce and ageing population will test Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s political skills.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
