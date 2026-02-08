Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘I wish I could fall asleep and never wake up’: even passive suicidal thoughts are a worry. Here’s how to respond

By Maddison Crethar, PhD Candidate, Youth Mental Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Daniel Hermens, Professor of Youth Mental Health & Neurobiology, University of the Sunshine Coast
‘I don’t want to live but I don’t want to die.’ ‘I wish I could fall asleep and not wake up.’ When people talk like this, how should we respond?The Conversation


