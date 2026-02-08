Tolerance.ca
How cutting the capital gains tax discount could help rebalance the housing market

By Jago Dodson, Professor of Urban Policy and Director, Urban Futures Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Liam Davies, Lecturer in Sustainability and Urban Planning, RMIT University
Capital gains tax is once again the subject of parliamentary debate, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers declining to rule out options for reform.

Along with negative gearing, the capital gains tax discount has long been suggested as one cause of Australia’s housing affordability crisis.

The tax applies to the capital gain when an asset is held…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
