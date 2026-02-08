Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How watching videos of ICE violence affects our mental health

By Larissa Hjorth, Professor of Mobile Media and Games., RMIT University
Katrin Gerber, Research Fellow in End-of-life and Grief Studies, RMIT University
The violence we’re witnessing on our phones impacts us on both on an individual and societal scale. This grief needs to be processed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -

