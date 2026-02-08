Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What to do if someone’s choking: Evidence says begin with back blows

By Cody Dunne, Emergency Medicine Physician and PhD Candidate, University of Calgary
Andrew McRae, Associate Professor, Departments of Emergency Medicine and Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary
Khara Sauro, Associate professor, Cumming School of Medicine, Department of Surgery, University of Calgary
New research suggests back blows cleared choking obstructions in 72 per cent of cases, superior to both abdominal thrusts (59 per cent) and chest thrusts (27 per cent).The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When Valentine’s Day forces a relationship reckoning
~ Northern housing must be built as an integrated ecosystem — by the North, for the North
~ Imagining alternative Canadian cultural policy through BIPOC artists’ experiences
~ Canada is losing track of its wild salmon — just when we need that knowledge most
~ View from The Hill: will disastrous Newspoll trigger Taylor challenge to Ley, despite Coalition patch-up?
~ Mozambique floods: why the most vulnerable keep paying the highest price
~ Heat with no end: climate model sets out an unbearable future for parts of Africa
~ Connecting home solar and electric vehicle batteries to the grid could boost South Africa’s clean energy and strengthen the electricity system
~ East Africa’s dismal football record doesn’t match its passion – what needs to happen
~ How AI, gaming and virtual worlds are reshaping Holocaust remembrance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter