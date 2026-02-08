What to do if someone’s choking: Evidence says begin with back blows
By Cody Dunne, Emergency Medicine Physician and PhD Candidate, University of Calgary
Andrew McRae, Associate Professor, Departments of Emergency Medicine and Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary
Khara Sauro, Associate professor, Cumming School of Medicine, Department of Surgery, University of Calgary
New research suggests back blows cleared choking obstructions in 72 per cent of cases, superior to both abdominal thrusts (59 per cent) and chest thrusts (27 per cent).
