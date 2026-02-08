Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northern housing must be built as an integrated ecosystem — by the North, for the North

By Shelagh McCartney, Professor, Urban and Regional Planning, Toronto Metropolitan University
Aimee Pugsley, PhD Student, Department of Geography, McGill University
Julia Christensen, Associate professor, Queen's University, Ontario
As Canada rushes to build housing similar to the post-Second World War era, it must not forget how many chronic economic, health and housing challenges that onetime boom created for the North.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
