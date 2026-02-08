Northern housing must be built as an integrated ecosystem — by the North, for the North
By Shelagh McCartney, Professor, Urban and Regional Planning, Toronto Metropolitan University
Aimee Pugsley, PhD Student, Department of Geography, McGill University
Julia Christensen, Associate professor, Queen's University, Ontario
As Canada rushes to build housing similar to the post-Second World War era, it must not forget how many chronic economic, health and housing challenges that onetime boom created for the North.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 8, 2026