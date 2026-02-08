Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: will disastrous Newspoll trigger Taylor challenge to Ley, despite Coalition patch-up?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Despite the Coalition reforming, heavy pressure still remains on Sussan Ley as a new poll makes for dire reading for the Liberal party.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
