Human Rights Observatory

How AI, gaming and virtual worlds are reshaping Holocaust remembrance

While new digital technologies are transforming how the Holocaust is remembered and taught, experts warn that sustainability, ethics and collaboration are now as important as creativity to keep a global memory alive of Nazi Germany’s genocide that killed six million Jewish people and millions of others during the Second World War.


