Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greek Coast Guard Under Scrutiny for Migrant Deaths

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Greek emergency personnel wait to transfer bodies of dead migrants, following migrant's boat collision with coast guard off the island of Chios, in the port of Chios, Greece, February 3, 2026. © 2026 Konstantinos Anagnostou/Reuters On February 3, a devastating collision between a Greek Coast Guard vessel and a migrant boat occurred off the Greek island of Chios. The collision, which resulted in 15 deaths and 24 people injured, including 11 children, raises serious questions about the actions of the Greek Coast Guard at sea.Although officials were quick to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Concerns persist over herbicide spraying reports on Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel
~ Winter Olympians often compete in freezing temperatures – physiology and advances in materials science help keep them warm
~ EU: European Commission must urgently enforce landmark law to stop TikTok’s addictive harms
~ Restore and Bolster Congressional Oversight of DHS, ICE, and CBP
~ How much trouble is Keir Starmer in?
~ Reform has been warned that defecting Tories will damage its brand – and the first evidence is in
~ China’s panda diplomacy is becoming a liability for Beijing
~ Climate storytelling often ignores young people – arts-based research can change that
~ How husbands and wives try to find a balance between beauty and status – new research
~ Why do disasters still happen, despite early warnings? Because systems are built to wait for certainty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter