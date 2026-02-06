Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Winter Olympians often compete in freezing temperatures – physiology and advances in materials science help keep them warm

By Cara Ocobock, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Notre Dame
Gabriel R. Burks, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Notre Dame
The Winter Olympics and Paralympics are upon us once again. This year the games come to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, where weather forecasts are predicting temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s Fahrenheit (1 to 10 degrees Celsius).

These temperatures are a good deal warmer than one might expect for winter, particularly in a mountainous area. They’re warm enough that athletes will need to adjust how they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Concerns persist over herbicide spraying reports on Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel
~ EU: European Commission must urgently enforce landmark law to stop TikTok’s addictive harms
~ Restore and Bolster Congressional Oversight of DHS, ICE, and CBP
~ How much trouble is Keir Starmer in?
~ Reform has been warned that defecting Tories will damage its brand – and the first evidence is in
~ China’s panda diplomacy is becoming a liability for Beijing
~ Climate storytelling often ignores young people – arts-based research can change that
~ How husbands and wives try to find a balance between beauty and status – new research
~ Why do disasters still happen, despite early warnings? Because systems are built to wait for certainty
~ Why walking in a national park in the dark prompts people to turn off lights at home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter