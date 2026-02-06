Tolerance.ca
How much trouble is Keir Starmer in?

By Thomas Caygill, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Nottingham Trent University
Keir Starmer is in the middle of his worst crisis yet following further damaging revelations about Peter Mandelson’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Emails released by the US government revealed the depth of Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein and confirmed that it continued after Epstein’s conviction in 2008.

Starmer insists that Mandelson lied to him and to the team responsible for vetting him as a candidate to be the UK ambassador to the United States. According…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
