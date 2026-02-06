Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melania: how the role of US first lady has changed over the years

By Sarah Trott, Senior Lecturer in American Studies and History, York St John University
The first lady of the US, a title typically held by the wife of the president, has never been a fixed cultural figure. Instead, she has functioned as a screen on to which the nation projects its ideals, anxieties and evolving ideas about womanhood and power.

With the release of Amazon’s new Melania documentary, which details Melania Trump in the 20 days before…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Restore and Bolster Congressional Oversight of DHS, ICE, and CBP
~ How much trouble is Keir Starmer in?
~ Reform has been warned that defecting Tories will damage its brand – and the first evidence is in
~ China’s panda diplomacy is becoming a liability for Beijing
~ Climate storytelling often ignores young people – arts-based research can change that
~ How husbands and wives try to find a balance between beauty and status – new research
~ Why do disasters still happen, despite early warnings? Because systems are built to wait for certainty
~ Why walking in a national park in the dark prompts people to turn off lights at home
~ The truth about energy: why your 40s feel harder than your 20s, but there may be a lift later on
~ Concerns persist over chemical spraying reports on Lebanon’s Blue Line
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter