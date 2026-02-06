Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How diverse voices are transforming the UN’s climate science

By Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading
Expertise can come from generations of farmers building up understanding of local weather patterns or Indigenous knowledge about forests and rivers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Europe: European Commission must urgently enforce landmark law to stop TikTok’s addictive harms
~ The brilliant and bizarre ways birds use their sense of smell – from natural cologne to pest control
~ Tariffs might seem manageable now – but they’ll quietly squeeze households later
~ Bolivia’s ‘capitalism for all’ project sparks backlash for selling-out on natural resources
~ From bodybuilding to the local gym: how performance-enhancing drugs can damage the heart
~ Bridgerton season four explores sexual and class power dynamics more than any season before
~ Schools aren’t designed for autistic children – these are the sensory challenges they face
~ From ski jumps and sliding bobsleds to engineering snow, here are 5 essential reads on the science of the Winter Olympics
~ Fears about TikTok’s policy changes point to a deeper problem in the tech industry
~ Will a ‘Trump slump’ continue to hit US tourism in 2026 − and even keep World Cup fans away?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter