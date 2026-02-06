Tolerance.ca
The brilliant and bizarre ways birds use their sense of smell – from natural cologne to pest control

By Joey Baxter, PhD Candidate in Biosciences, University of Sheffield
When we think about birds, we often picture their colourful plumage: the iridescence of a peacock’s tail or the electric blue flash of a kingfisher. Or we might consider how they use voices, from the song of the nightingale to the coo of a dove or the shriek of a jay.

So it’s easy to imagine that vision and hearing must be the senses these birds use to explore their environment and interact with each other. However, smell is also vital to birds for navigating, foraging and even communicating. Yet this sense is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
