Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will a ‘Trump slump’ continue to hit US tourism in 2026 − and even keep World Cup fans away?

By Frédéric Dimanche, Professor and former Director (2015-2025), Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Kelley A. McClinchey, Teaching Faculty, Geography and Environmental Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Talk of boycotts have added to fears among the US tourism industry that foreign tourists will continue to stay away.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
