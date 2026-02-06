Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US experiencing largest measles outbreak since 2000 – 5 essential reads on the risks, what to do and what’s coming next

By Alla Katsnelson, Associate Health Editor, The Conversation
The measles outbreak in South Carolina reached 876 cases on Feb. 3, 2026. That number surpasses the 2025 outbreak in Texas and hits the unfortunate milestone of being the largest outbreak in the U.S. since 2000, when the disease was declared eliminated here.

The outbreak is exposing the breadth of dangers the disease can pose. South Carolina’s state epidemiologist revealed on Feb. 4 that cases…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Europe: European Commission must urgently enforce landmark law to stop TikTok’s addictive harms
~ How diverse voices are transforming the UN’s climate science
~ The brilliant and bizarre ways birds use their sense of smell – from natural cologne to pest control
~ Tariffs might seem manageable now – but they’ll quietly squeeze households later
~ Bolivia’s ‘capitalism for all’ project sparks backlash for selling-out on natural resources
~ From bodybuilding to the local gym: how performance-enhancing drugs can damage the heart
~ Bridgerton season four explores sexual and class power dynamics more than any season before
~ Schools aren’t designed for autistic children – these are the sensory challenges they face
~ From ski jumps and sliding bobsleds to engineering snow, here are 5 essential reads on the science of the Winter Olympics
~ Fears about TikTok’s policy changes point to a deeper problem in the tech industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter