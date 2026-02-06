Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine is being left out in the cold

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
This article was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

January and February are the cruellest months in Ukraine. For the past week, temperatures in Kyiv have hovered between lows of -19°C and highs of -6°C. The Ukrainian capital gets about nine hours of daylight per day. And the relentless Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s energy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Angus Taylor circles Ley, as Liberals watch polling and negotiations with Nats
~ Farcical peace talks in Abu Dhabi resolve nothing as Ukraine shivers under Russia’s winter onslaught
~ Australia’s Albanese Should Raise Israeli Crimes During Herzog Visit
~ Lessons from Bondi Junction attack show what we really need from schizophrenia care
~ Whooping cough cases are at their highest level in 35 years – so why the surge?
~ If Australia and Indonesia agreed to end new thermal coal mines, it could drive the green transition.
~ Publishing tips, poetry and witty takes on classics: 6 of the best Australian literary podcasts
~ The Voice campaign entrenched immature politics. We must do better for First Nations people
~ Why comparisons between AI and human intelligence miss the point
~ Bunnings’ backyard pods won’t fix the housing crisis, but they signal a shift
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter