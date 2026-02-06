Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s Albanese Should Raise Israeli Crimes During Herzog Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. © 2026 Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP Photo In the wake of the Bondi Hannukah attack, the deadliest mass shooting in Australia in three decades, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit, to “engage with members of the Jewish community who are grieving the loss of 15 innocent lives.”President Herzog is Israel’s head of state, with a constitutional and ceremonial role. Although Herzog’s trip is focused on the Bondi…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lessons from Bondi Junction attack show what we really need from schizophrenia care
~ Whooping cough cases are at their highest level in 35 years – so why the surge?
~ If Australia and Indonesia agreed to end new thermal coal mines, it could drive the green transition.
~ Publishing tips, poetry and witty takes on classics: 6 of the best Australian literary podcasts
~ The Voice campaign entrenched immature politics. We must do better for First Nations people
~ Why comparisons between AI and human intelligence miss the point
~ Bunnings’ backyard pods won’t fix the housing crisis, but they signal a shift
~ With international law at a ‘breaking point’, a tiny country goes after Myanmar’s junta on its own
~ What our teeth reveal about the growing gap between rich and poor
~ Australia’s Albanese Should Raise Israeli Crimes With Herzog
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter