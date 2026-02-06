Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from Bondi Junction attack show what we really need from schizophrenia care

By Ian Hickie, Co-Director, Health and Policy, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
Sebastian Rosenberg, Associate Professor, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney; University of Canberra
Joel Cauchi’s psychiatrist failed to see the early warning signs of his relapse into psychosis and should be investigated by the Queensland health ombudsman, New South Wales coroner Teresa O’Sullivan has concluded.

Cauchi, who had a recurrent form of schizophrenia, was un-medicated and homeless when he killed six people and injured ten others at the Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction in 2024.

In the 837-page coronial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
