Australia’s Albanese Should Raise Israeli Crimes With Herzog

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. © 2026 Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP Photo In the wake of the Bondi Hannukah attack, the deadliest mass shooting in Australia in three decades, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit, to “engage with members of the Jewish community who are grieving the loss of 15 innocent lives.”President Herzog is Israel’s head of state, with a constitutional and ceremonial role. Although Herzog’s trip is focused on the Bondi…


