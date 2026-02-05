Tolerance.ca
‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ hasn’t faded in Iran — it’s being actively eliminated

By Mina Fakhravar, PhD Candidate, Feminist and Gender Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Iran faces a double erasure: violence imposed by a ‘necropolitical’ state and the revival of patriarchal alternatives that promise change while sidelining women.The Conversation


