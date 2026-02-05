Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Authorities must promptly investigate attempted murder of journalist Carlitos Cadangue

By Amnesty International
Responding to yesterday’s attempted murder of journalist Carlitos Candangue by armed men reportedly wearing police uniforms, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said: “The attempted murder of Carlitos Cadangue, who has been actively reporting on the illegal mining of gold in the province of Manica, is gravely concerning and shows […] The post Mozambique: Authorities must promptly investigate attempted murder of journalist Carlitos Cadangue appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
