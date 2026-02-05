Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
As the climate changes, what does the future hold for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games?

By Daniel Scott, Professor and Strategic Director for Climate Change Education in Environment, University of Waterloo
Madeleine Orr, Assistant Professor, Sport Ecology, University of Toronto
Robert Steiger, Associate Professor, Department of Public Finance, University of Innsbruck
For the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, climate change poses a risk and could impact where the Games can be held in the future.The Conversation


