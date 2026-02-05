Tolerance.ca
Glyphosate: What Indigenous communities have suspected for years about the dangers of the herbicide

By Charles Z. Levkoe, Canada Research Chair in Equitable and Sustainable Food Systems, Lakehead University
There have been renewed questions around the safety of the herbicide glyphosate in light of the recent retraction of an influential peer-reviewed research article. Originally published in 2000 in the academic journal Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, the article claimed that glyphosate posed no risk to human health.

Glyphosate is widely…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
