Human Rights Observatory

Victims have told us the worst of Epstein’s crimes for decades – and they are still being ignored

By Lindsey Blumell, Lecturer in Journalism, City St George's, University of London
As the US Department of Justice published 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files, deputy US attorney Todd Blanche indicated that the deluge of documents wouldn’t lead to additional criminal charges. Victims want “to be made whole”, he said, but that “doesn’t mean we can just create evidence or that we can just kind of come up with a case that isn’t there”.

Given the scale of the revelations, and the fact that millions…





