Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why raising NHS spending on new drugs by 25% is the wrong decision – health economist’s view

By Rhiannon Tudor Edwards, Professor of Health Economics, Bangor University
For nearly three decades, decisions about which medicines the NHS pays for have not been made by ministers, but by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, known as Nice. Its job has been powerful: to act as a check on the pharmaceutical industry by demanding evidence that new drugs are clinically effective and worth the price, protecting NHS budgets from spiralling costs.

That independence has helped to shape how NHS money is spent in England and Wales, and, just as importantly, what it is not spent on. Nice does not exist to block new medicines, but to make sure limited…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farcical peace talks continue in Abu Dhabi as Ukraine shivers under Russia’s winter onslaught
~ As the climate changes, what does the future hold for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games?
~ Glyphosate: What Indigenous communities have suspected for years about the dangers of the herbicide
~ Victims have told us the worst of Epstein’s crimes for decades – and they are still being ignored
~ George Orwell called for a new way of thinking about science
~ PE can boost children’s health and education – let’s make it central to the curriculum
~ Twinless: a sweet, funny and uplifting portrayal of male friendship
~ Riz Ahmed’s British south-Asian Hamlet is a moody tale of grief and shady family business
~ Epstein files: who decides what information is released to the public?
~ Bad Bunny is a controversial pick for the Super Bowl – and that’s the point
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter