Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the UK government plans to limit ‘forever chemical’ pollution – and what’s missing

By Ivan Kourtchev, Associate Professor, Centre for Agroecology, Water and Resilience, Coventry University
The UK government has published its first national plan to deal with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as Pfas or “forever chemicals”. These chemicals have been used for decades in products such as firefighting foams, non-stick cookware, clothing, electronics and many industrial processes. Because many Pfas do not break down easily, they are now widely detected in the environment and in human blood and tissues.

The policy document, Pfas Plan: Building…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farcical peace talks continue in Abu Dhabi as Ukraine shivers under Russia’s winter onslaught
~ As the climate changes, what does the future hold for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games?
~ Glyphosate: What Indigenous communities have suspected for years about the dangers of the herbicide
~ Victims have told us the worst of Epstein’s crimes for decades – and they are still being ignored
~ George Orwell called for a new way of thinking about science
~ PE can boost children’s health and education – let’s make it central to the curriculum
~ Twinless: a sweet, funny and uplifting portrayal of male friendship
~ Riz Ahmed’s British south-Asian Hamlet is a moody tale of grief and shady family business
~ Epstein files: who decides what information is released to the public?
~ Why raising NHS spending on new drugs by 25% is the wrong decision – health economist’s view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter