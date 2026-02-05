Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics are finally being given more power to monetise their performances

By Andy Miah, Chair in Science Communication & Future Media, University of Salford
The 2026 Winter Olympics have come at a turning point in sport in terms of how Olympians are allowed to monetise their performances. In December, the governing body the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that, for the first time, Olympians would have access to footage from their competitions to use for their personal branding and promotion.

In this pilot phase, the material will not be from these Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, but from the previous Games in Beijing in 2022. According to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
