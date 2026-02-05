Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is federal government spending really to blame for higher inflation? It’s not clear cut

By Stephen Bartos, Professor of Economics, University of Canberra
John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
There has been a spate of articles and commentary in recent days calling on the Australian government to reduce spending.

Those calling for government cuts – mostly long-time advocates of smaller government – claim this would lower inflation, and as a consequence reduce interest rates.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farcical peace talks continue in Abu Dhabi as Ukraine shivers under Russia’s winter onslaught
~ As the climate changes, what does the future hold for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games?
~ Glyphosate: What Indigenous communities have suspected for years about the dangers of the herbicide
~ Victims have told us the worst of Epstein’s crimes for decades – and they are still being ignored
~ George Orwell called for a new way of thinking about science
~ PE can boost children’s health and education – let’s make it central to the curriculum
~ Twinless: a sweet, funny and uplifting portrayal of male friendship
~ Riz Ahmed’s British south-Asian Hamlet is a moody tale of grief and shady family business
~ Epstein files: who decides what information is released to the public?
~ Why raising NHS spending on new drugs by 25% is the wrong decision – health economist’s view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter