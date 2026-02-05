Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
AI-generated text is overwhelming institutions – setting off a no-win ‘arms race’ with AI detectors

By Bruce Schneier, Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Nathan Sanders, Affiliate, Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, Harvard University
People are using generative AI to flood courts with filings, legislatures with constituent letters and publications with submissions. AI detectors are no silver bullet.The Conversation


