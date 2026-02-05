AI-generated text is overwhelming institutions – setting off a no-win ‘arms race’ with AI detectors
By Bruce Schneier, Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Nathan Sanders, Affiliate, Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, Harvard University
People are using generative AI to flood courts with filings, legislatures with constituent letters and publications with submissions. AI detectors are no silver bullet.
- Thursday, February 5, 2026