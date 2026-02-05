What Olympic athletes see that viewers don’t: Machine-made snow makes ski racing faster and riskier – and it’s everywhere
By Keith Musselman, Assistant Professor in Geography, Mountain Hydrology, and Climate Change, University of Colorado Boulder
Agnes Macy, Graduate Student in Geography, University of Colorado Boulder
US Olympic skiers and scientists explain the sharp differences between natural snow and machine-made snow, from the science to the rising risk of crashes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 5, 2026