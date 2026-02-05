Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Countries need higher education to rebuild after conflict – study finds foreign aid isn’t going where it’s needed

By Savo Heleta, Researcher, Nelson Mandela University
Logan Cochrane, Associate Professor, Hamad Bin Khalifa University
Higher education institutions are frequent casualties in violent conflicts. In Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan, to mention only a few recent examples, university campuses have been bombed. Academics, staff and students have been killed, injured or displaced. Teaching, learning and research have been undermined or come to a halt.

Higher education plays a critical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
