Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What to do when your home is at risk of falling into the sea – the hard choices facing Britain’s storm-battered coasts

By Avidesh Seenath, Course Director, MSc Environmental Change and Management, University of Oxford
Scott Mahadeo, Lecturer in Economics, University of Reading
Recent storms washed away large sections of roads in the UK after sea defences were damaged. For residents, it was a shock. But for coastal scientists, it was not unexpected.

Parts of the A379 between Torcross and Slapton, in south Devon, collapsed leaving a 200-metre stretch of road broken apart and part of a nearby car park destroyed. Engineers say even steel-reinforced protection failed under repeated wave action.

The road runs along the crest of a shingle barrier beach, with the sea on one side and Slapton Ley, a freshwater lake, on the other. Recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Researchers in Africa are using AI to fill the global health care gap
~ The EU-India agreement is huge – and it illustrates the changing role of trade in a fractured world order
~ Spain already regularised over half a million undocumented migrants in 2005. Here’s what happened to its economy
~ Rediscovered photograph sheds light on Jeanne Duval – Manet’s Lady with a Fan
~ Haemochromatosis: the iron overload condition that too often goes undiagnosed
~ Moltbook: AI bots use social network to create religions and deal digital drugs – but are some really humans in disguise?
~ With a shortage of aged-care beds, discharging patients stranded in hospital is harder than it sounds
~ Grattan on Friday: Jim Chalmers’ ticker is about to be tested as he tacks towards the May budget
~ Female genital cutting: why Southeast Asia should follow Africa’s lead in challenging religious and cultural justifications
~ Why did it take 9 days to declare the Perth bombing attempt a terrorist attack?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter