What to do when your home is at risk of falling into the sea – the hard choices facing Britain’s storm-battered coasts
By Avidesh Seenath, Course Director, MSc Environmental Change and Management, University of Oxford
Scott Mahadeo, Lecturer in Economics, University of Reading
Recent storms washed away large sections of roads in the UK after sea defences were damaged. For residents, it was a shock. But for coastal scientists, it was not unexpected.
Parts of the A379 between Torcross and Slapton, in south Devon, collapsed leaving a 200-metre stretch of road broken apart and part of a nearby car park destroyed. Engineers say even steel-reinforced protection failed under repeated wave action.
The road runs along the crest of a shingle barrier beach, with the sea on one side and Slapton Ley, a freshwater lake, on the other. Recent…
- Thursday, February 5, 2026