Rediscovered photograph sheds light on Jeanne Duval – Manet’s Lady with a Fan

By Maria C. Scott, Associate Professor of French Literature and Thought, University of Exeter
In May 2025, I came across an extraordinary photograph on the English Wikipedia site devoted to Jeanne Duval. Duval was the supposedly un-photographed Haiti-born long-term mistress and muse of the French poet Charles Baudelaire.

The portrait, showing a seated woman dressed in fine, bourgeois clothing, had been posted to Wikipedia by a student of art historian Justine de Young. De Young writes about the portrait as an example of self-fashioning in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
