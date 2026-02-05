Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With a shortage of aged-care beds, discharging patients stranded in hospital is harder than it sounds

By Hal Swerissen, Emeritus Professor of Public Health, La Trobe University
More than 3,000 patients are stranded in hospital waiting for discharge to a more appropriate aged care facility. Here’s why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Jim Chalmers’ ticker is about to be tested as he tacks towards the May budget
~ Female genital cutting: why Southeast Asia should follow Africa’s lead in challenging religious and cultural justifications
~ Why did it take 9 days to declare the Perth bombing attempt a terrorist attack?
~ Israel/OPT: Older people in Gaza suffering overlooked health crisis amid Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid and medicines – new research
~ Winter Olympics: the new video technology that could help push Britain’s skeleton team to gold
~ A new comet was just discovered. Will it be visible in broad daylight?
~ Indonesia’s leader is going after critics with a vengeance. This could complicate relations with Australia
~ News sites are locking out the Internet Archive to stop AI crawling. Is the ‘open web’ closing?
~ More GPs will be able to diagnose and treat ADHD – and experts say it’s a positive step
~ Who is Bad Bunny? Why the biggest music star in the world sings in Puerto Rican Spanish
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter