Grattan on Friday: Jim Chalmers’ ticker is about to be tested as he tacks towards the May budget

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The next few months may be the most crucial Jim Chalmers has faced as treasurer, at least for judgements about his ability to drive change.

They could tell us whether Chalmers really is as committed to serious economic reform as he claims, and how much influence he has to take Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with him on a journey that might involve spending political capital.

As the education year gears up, think of it as Chalmers preparing for his first personal assignment of Labor’s second term.

The background to Chalmers’ test is economically grim, but…The Conversation


