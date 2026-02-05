Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Winter Olympics: the new video technology that could help push Britain’s skeleton team to gold

By Steffi Colyer, Senior Lecturer in Sports Biomechanics, Centre for Health and Injury and Illness Prevention in Sport,, University of Bath
Skeleton is an exhilarating Winter Olympic sport in which athletes race head-first down an ice track at speeds reaching over 80 miles per hour (130km/h). While the event can look basic at first glance, success relies heavily on highly engineered equipment and extensive wind‑tunnel testing – much like elite Olympic track cycling programmes.

Each run begins with the athlete pushing a sled (also known as a “tea tray”) explosively off the starting block, then sprinting rapidly for about 30 metres downhill. After diving on the sled, they ride the rest of the course with their head just a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why did it take 9 days to declare the Perth bombing attempt a terrorist attack?
~ Israel/OPT: Older people in Gaza suffering overlooked health crisis amid Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid and medicines – new research
~ A new comet was just discovered. Will it be visible in broad daylight?
~ Indonesia’s leader is going after critics with a vengeance. This could complicate relations with Australia
~ News sites are locking out the Internet Archive to stop AI crawling. Is the ‘open web’ closing?
~ More GPs will be able to diagnose and treat ADHD – and experts say it’s a positive step
~ Who is Bad Bunny? Why the biggest music star in the world sings in Puerto Rican Spanish
~ Burkina Faso’s Junta Pulls the Plug on Political Life
~ What is the future of Australia’s embattled writers festivals?
~ This central Auckland cottage tells a remarkable tale of the city’s bicultural history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter